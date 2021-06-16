Club América: Giovani dos Santos in negotiations to be a new reinforcement of Toluca

Giovani Dos Santos, former forward of the America club, has started formal talks to be a new player for the Red Devils of Toluca for the Apertura 2021, after being released with the team led by Argentine Santiago Solari.

According to Carlos Hernández, a Fox Sports journalist, former Club América player Giovani dos Santos is close to reaching Toluca.

“The talks between @TolucaFC and @OficialGio officially begin”. Wrote.

Giovani dos Santos, at Club América, only played 39 games, 28 as a starter and added a total of 4 goals between Liga and Liguilla.

The 32-year-old has also been linked to Rayados de Monterrey, however, the negotiations with Toluca would be advanced.

