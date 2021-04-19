Club América: Giovani Dos Santos gives his shirt to a boy fan of the Eagles

After a video clip in which a nyear of name Josué bet with his doctor in the previous Classic Young between Club América and Cruz Azul, the midfielder of the Eagles, Giovani Do Santos, had a huge gesture when contacting the little patient, giving him a shirt with the printed number.

Josué’s video caused a sensation in networks because the little one bet a portion of pancakes with his doctor, because this is a food that he cannot eat at the moment due to his medical condition.

Also read: Jimena Sánchez shows off her enormous attributes in a translucent pink bodysuit

Before the match that ended in the tie between América and Cruz Azul, Giovani Dos Santos had the gesture of recording a short video addressed to Josué, where he lets him know that he will receive an original Eagles shirt with the number ten printed on the back .

Through Multimedios Tamaulipas, Josué was able to respond to Giovani’s gesture, showing his joy at receiving the gift from the Águilas midfielder.

“Hello, Josué, I am your friend Giovani dos Santos and I just wanted to send you a big hug, a greeting, and this weekend I’m going to send you my signed shirt and I hope you enjoy it, big hug friend,” said Gio in the video .

After the news, little Josué was recorded by relatives, thanking Dos Santos for his gesture.

“Thank you very much Giovani. I liked what you sent me in the message, I want the shirt signed by you. God bless you,” said Josué, visibly moved.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: