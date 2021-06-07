Club América: Gil Alcalá could reach the Eagles for the Apertura 2021

The former goalkeeper of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will report with Xolos de Tijuana, however, he could arrive at Club América, as they let him see in the Club itself, after a photo of the planning of the next tournament was leaked.

In the presentation of Craig Harrington, new coach of the Women’s League, a blackboard on which is the list of goalkeepers could be seen and in addition to the already mentioned possible change of Óscar Jiménez to Atlético San Luis, Gil Alcalá was also on the list.

Also read: League of Nations: Mexican team with positive streak in finals against the United States

On the board you can see how Óscar Jiménez would be transferred to San Luis and further down, you can read ‘Gil’, which would refer to the Xolos goalkeeper.

Apparently, in Craig Harrington’s presentation, the Destiny of Óscar Jiménez substitute goalkeeper for America was inadvertently advanced, who would go to San Luis and Gil Alcalá, exporter from Queretaro, would take his place. pic.twitter.com/Ky2SqfPL3K – El Iba (@ ElIbarrs11) June 6, 2021

The goalkeeper has already declared that he would like to play for Club América, so his signing does not look so far-fetched and he would be the eventual replacement for Guillermo Ochoa.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has had great performances with Gallos Blancos, a team with which he debuted in 2019.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content