Club América: From Jaime Seoane to Gabriel Neves, the reinforcements requested by the fans to replace Richard Sánchez

After the Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez Sounded to abandon Club América in the current transfer market, the Azulcrema fans have already begun to launch names of possible reinforcements that will cover their departure, nominating Fernando Gorriarán, Jaime Seoane and Gabriel Neves.

So much Gorriarán and Seoane have already been placed in the orbit of the team that leads Santiago Solari, but the name of Gabriel neves had not been ‘touched’ in the club environment, beyond the dream of the azulcremas fans themselves, who follow the track from the National of Uruguay.

The possible sale of Richard Sánchez would leave profits in the cream club, since the Paraguayan is valued at € 7.5 million, € 1.15 million more than what América paid to Olimpia of Paraguay a couple of years ago, when the Cub was only valued at 2.5 million euros.

With 23 years of age, Gabriel Neves is the bet of the American fans to prop up the midfield if the departure of Richard Sánchez takes place, since the Uruguayan player would fit perfectly into the budget of the Eagles.

The midfielder is valued at 1.2 million euros and has a contract until December 2022 with Nacional de Uruguay, a club with which he debuted and with which he has 4 goals and 12 assists in 81 official matches. Neves plays mainly as a nailed pivot, although he usually performs mixed midfielder functions, a style similar to that of the Cachorro Sánchez.

Another of the players mentioned is the Spanish Jaime Seoane, who has a profile similar to that of Richard Sánchez although with a greater offensive projection. The Madrilenian is valued at 1 million euros and has a one-year contract with SD Huesca, a club relegated last season from La Liga in Spain, a situation that the Eagles could take advantage of.

The third candidate for reinforcement is Fernando Gorriarán, the most expensive of the three proposals from the fans, since the Uruguayan from Santos Laguna has a contract for two more years with the Warriors and is valued at 7.5 million euros.

It should be noted that the Eagles already have Pedro Aquino and Santiago Naveda to populate this area of ​​the field, in addition to the arrival of Fernando Madrigal and Luis Chávez.

