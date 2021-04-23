Club América: Francisco Feuillassier, the reinforcement requested by Santiago Solari

After the success story of the only transfer requested by Santiago Solari upon arrival at Club América with Álvaro Fidalgo, the Eagles they would be studying the arrival of another player with a past at Real Madrid, as Indiecito would have proposed the hiring of the Argentine Francisco Feuillassier, who plays with him Fuenlabrada of the Second Division of Spain.

Rumors in the national press suggest that the right winger would be being studied by the Azulcrema board at the request of Santiago Solari, who directed him in the Real Madrid subsidiary team.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera would have accepted a multi-year contract with the felines

Feuillassier is 22 years old and plays as a right winger for Fuenlabrada, the team where he is on loan, as his card still belongs to Real Madrid.

How much would Francisco Feuillassier cost?

Francisco Feuillassier is valued at 600 thousand euros and his loan with Fuenlabrada expires this summer, so his purchase would be quite affordable for the hiring model that prevails in El Nido.

It should be remembered that America’s primary objective is to free two places of non-trained players in Mexico, because for the following season the limit of foreigners will be reduced in the Liga MX teams, in addition to the return of Nicolás Castillo .

The Eagles have in their sights the departure of Sergio Díaz and Emanuel Aguilera, who are on a supposed list of transferable that Santiago Solari gave to the board.

How does Francisco Feuillassier play?

Francisco Feuillassier’s natural position is from winger to right, although he tends to switch sides, looking for the hitch in the center of the field to seek to shoot from medium distance.

With Fuenlabrada he has 1 goal and 2 assists in 31 games.

During his time at Real Madrid Castilla, the Argentine scored 6 goals and registered 11 assists in 61 official matches.

With the first team of Real Madrid he played only 2 games, both in the Copa del Rey, being directed by Zinedine Zidane.

Also read: Club América: Sale of Renato Ibarra with the Atlas of Complications

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: