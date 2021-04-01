Club América: Filtered real photos of the new Eagles jersey

The new Club América Eagles uniform for the next Opening Tournament 2021 of Liga MX was leaked through social networks, provoking divided opinions among the fans of Coapa.

Through Twitter, the image of the America away jersey began to hang around, which would be in navy blue at the top, with details similar to those that appear in the current “Caballero Águila” uniform, which they begin to degrade as they reach the bottom.

Also read: Cruz Azul, América and Rayados take over the Ideal XI of Liga MX

The neck is round and inside it has what seems to be a kind of pyramid, as it would belong to the equipment line that honors the heritage of the Aztec ancestors.

The details of the sponsors are in yellow and the shield appears with the colors reversed, with the background in navy blue and the details in yellow, as has been used in recent uniforms.

This clothing would even be about to go on sale in some parts of the United States, because thanks to this, the photos that have already flooded the networks would have been leaked.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: