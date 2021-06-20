Club América: Fidalgo and Naveda will release new numbers for the Apertura 2021

With the departure of Giovani dos Santos from America club The number 10 was vacant and it still has no owner despite the fact that Álvaro Fidalgo, Santiago Naveda and other players would have a new number for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Álvaro Fidalgo, who on his arrival wore the 22 left by Paul Aguilar, for the 2021 season he will change his number and it will be the number 8 that he will wear on his shirt.

Occupied by Alonso Escoboza, he could not choose it on his arrival, however, after his departure, he did not hesitate to ask for it for the following semester.

In addition to Fidalgo, Santiago Naveda will also have a new number. He will leave the 198 that he wore in the Guardians 2021, subsidiary number, and will take the 34, the number that Haret Ortega wore in the 2019 season.

Layún would have chosen the 29, while Salvador Reyes would wear the 26. For his part, Fernando Madrigal still would not have assigned a number and could choose between the 6, 22, 25 and others.