Club América: Fernando Schwartz throws a dart at Santiago Baños prior to the Concachampions

Journalist Fernando Schwartz of the Fox Sports MX network, threw a dart to Santiago Banos, sports director of the Club América de la MX League, following the statements of Santiago Solari about the Concacaf Champions League.

Curious what happens in America, Santiago Baños gave everything to the Concachampions and Santiago Solari his technical gentleman has stated that America comes to honor the competition and wants to win it. An institution like America cannot have a head like that is the sports department, saying that this competition is useless “, were the words of Fernando Schwartz.

The Mexican communicator spoke for Fox Sports MX’s “Critical Minute”, where he made it clear that Club América cannot have a sports director who despises an important competition.

These statements by Fernando Schwartz arise from the words of Baños, who despised the Concacaf Champions League while Santiago Baños was clear in wanting to win it.

