Club América: Fernando Palomo puts David Faitelson in his place for his comments

After David Faitelson questioned the character of the Club América players by not having responded in the same way to the strong entrances of the Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions, the ESPN journalist, Fernando Palomo, He confronted him on social networks, trying to make him see that his comments were inappropriate, as he was promoting rough play in soccer.

Faitelson He had assured that América should have responded in the same way to the malicious entries of the Central Americans, this as a show of character, but instead, according to the journalists’ words, the cream players wrinkled in the Aztec stadium.

Faced with these assertions, Palomo replied that his comments were absurd, since he was promoting violent play, so David wanted to ‘go off on a tangent’, arguing that they were detracting from the match made by Olimpia, who had shown the lack of character of the Solari team in decisive moments.

“And it is not worth taking away the merits from Olimpia who came to make his game. The reality is that Solari’s team could have shown a hidden face within his, apparent, impeccable domestic step: that he lacks character in decisive moments …

Faitelson’s comment was replicated by Palomo, who once again made things clear to him, reiterating that the opponent’s malicious play was a very poor approach, since violence was not the right tool to seek a victory.

Who detracts from the result? But endorsing malicious play and suggesting that this is the way to defeat an opponent is very poor. Too much damage is done with the argument of going to win “whatever it is” so that you also put violence as a tool.

The answer did not satisfy Faitelson, who tried to give as an example the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, where the meringues put their leg in the same way as the Reds, balancing the process of the match in that sense.

Palomo settled by telling Faitelson that América had shown personality trying to continue playing and not biting the Honduran bait, a comment that was celebrated by the followers of the Eagles, who saw how the Salvadoran put David in his place.

Personality was to keep trying to play and not get into another football. The personality is not shown shouting or kicking.

Who is Fernando Palomo, the ESPN rapporteur?

Palomo is a former professional athlete who currently works as a narrator for the ESPN network.

He began his career in journalism on Channel 4 in El Salvador, collaborating on the broadcast of the Olympic Games in Seoul in 1988.

His activity as an athlete specialized in javelin throw earned him a scholarship in the United States at the University of Texas between 1991 and 1996.

During his stay in North America, Palomo left an application on the ESPN chain, being recruited by ‘The World Leader in Sports’.

In 200 he began narrating on Sunday Night Football, broadcasting NFL games.

