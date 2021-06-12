Club América: Fernando Madrigal’s message to the fans after signing with the Eagles

The new reinforcement of the Eagles of Club América, Fernando Madrigal, who arrived from the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro spoke for the first time as a player of the Coapa team and sent a message to the Azulcrema fans.

Madrigal, a 29-year-old midfielder, in an exclusive interview for the Club, commented that he is arriving at the largest Club in Mexico, a situation that he found hard to believe.

“I did not believe it. That the biggest club in Mexico notices you is something difficult to believe, besides that you only had a year in the First Division and that America is looking for you can be almost incredible.” Madrigal said.

The Eagles reinforcement commented that they are nervous about playing with Eagles, as it is not just any club.

“Obviously the nerves are there. You don’t go to just any club, it is the largest in Mexico and I am very excited and happy to be here and I really want to transcend, to do great things.” He said

Madrigal thanked those who made his signing possible and the fans for all the support they have received since the signing was announced.

“I have a lot of commitment to this club and I am going to give everything. It is a privilege and to have the opportunity for (Solari) to be directing me is a dream. If they had told me two years ago I would not have believed it.” He confessed.

