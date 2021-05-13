Club América: Fernando Madrigal would be reinforcement of the Eagles for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of Club América could have in their ranks for the next Opening 2021 of Liga MX to the Mexican midfielder, Fernando Madrigal González, player of the White Roosters of Querétaro in the present Closing 2021, who will end his contract in June of this year.

According to information revealed by the reporter Fernanda Martínez from W Radio, the player is also being wanted by Pumas and Necaxa, although the eagles would have an advantage over these clubs.

In the last Clausura 2021, Madrigal was an undisputed starter of the Pty Altamirano team, playing 17 games and accounting for 99% of the possible minutes.

Madrigal is born from the León Club and has played for Unión de Curtidores, Alebrijes de Oaxaca, Pachuca, Mineros de Zacatecas and Atlético de San Luis.

In the First Division he has 39 games played, scoring 2 goals and registering 3 assists

How much does Fernando Madrigal cost?

At 29 years of age and 1.75 in height, the Mexican pivot is valued at 1.5 million euros, however, upon termination of his contract with the Gallos he would arrive at zero cost.

How does Fernando Madrigal play?

He plays as a containment midfielder or a mixed midfielder, so it would be an interesting relief for players like Pedro Aquino and Richard Sánchez, remembering that in that position they also have youth squad Santiago Naveda.

