Club América: Fernando Madrigal responds to his haters and launches promise to the fans

Although many attribute his arrival to Club América only for the management of Santiago Baños, Fernando Madrigal made it clear that it was Santiago Solari who requested it as a reinforcement for the Eagles for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, a situation that not even he himself believed at first.

In an interview with TUDN, the second reinforcement of America He responded to all the accusations that he has been subjected to in recent days, ensuring that he is aware of not being the ‘expected signing’ by the cream fans, but asked that they trust him.

“I understand that part, I understand it very well because maybe the American fans are used to B0M8A5 signings. I don’t come with so much poster, not to shut up, but to see that I have a lot of potential to be in this club,” he commented Madrigal.

The midfielder assured that he would leave everything in each training and in each match with those of Coapa, asking for patience and trust in him from the Azulcremas fans.

Regarding his signing, Madrigal made it clear that it was Santiago Solari who requested him as reinforcement for the Eagles, a situation that surprised him, since the Argentine is a figure that he admires from his time at Real Madrid in the era of the ‘Galacticos’ .

Fernando commented that Solari expressly requested it because he liked his soccer qualities, highlighting the intensity with which he plays in the midfield, an area in which the Indiecito played as a player.

“America is the best team to do important things here in Mexico, very important Concachampions games are coming, being able to reach the Club World Cup, getting a league championship is a dream”: Fernando Madrigal from @ClubAmerica pic.twitter.com/bkOZ5AAPjs – LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) June 17, 2021

