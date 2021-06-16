Club América: Fernando Madrigal launches a petition to the fans after his arrival at Las Águilas

Fernando Madrigal, reinforcement of Las Águilas from Club América for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, defined himself as a footballer, ensuring that he is someone who leaves everything on the field and that he will do everything in his power to be able to fulfill with the expectations of the Americanist environment.

In an interview offered for W Deportes, Madrigal, former player of the Gallos de Querétaro, launched a clear request to the fans of Club América who were upset and many were against his arrival to the team, asking them to trust his game and that he will perform. for the benefit of the Eagles.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas receives ‘help’ from AuronPlay, famous youtuber, to sign Rodolfo Pizarro

“Fernando Madrigal is a very dedicated guy, who will give his maximum in each game, training for the jersey, I am a person who has established challenges, who really wants to transcend.”, He declared.

“I am sure that it will go very well for me here, if I ask you to have a lot of confidence in me, that I am going to show that I have important things and great things to do in America.”

Madrigal was born from the León Club and has played for Unión de Curtidores, Alebrijes de Oaxaca, Pachuca, Mineros de Zacatecas and Atlético de San Luis.

In the First Division he has 39 games played, scoring 2 goals and registering 3 assists. Madrigal plays as a containment midfielder or a mixed midfielder, so it would be an interesting relief for players like Pedro Aquino and Richard Sánchez

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content