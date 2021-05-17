Club América: Felipe Ramos Rizo assures that the referee made a mistake when marking a penalty

Despite the goal scored by Romario Ibarra in the first minutes, the America he reacted quickly and went in search of the tie. After a shot from outside the area by Richard Sanchez, the referee scored a penalty after a hand of Jorge Hernandez.

However, the play is shrouded in controversy, since some judge that the ball hit him on the shoulder. The ‘Singer’ Guerrero trusted the judges of the VAR and decided to score a penalty.

Of course, the networks exploded against the VAR’s decision, including the analyst and former referee, Felipe Ramos Rizo He mentioned in his networks that the penalty should not have been marked.

This is not a penalty, he hits Hernandez on the shoulder. – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) May 17, 2021

Users began to comment that Jorge Hernández’s movement was not natural, although the play was very doubtful, adding another game in which the VAR directly influences the score.