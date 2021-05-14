Club América: Federico Viñas sends hopeful message after defeat against Pachuca

Federico Viñas, Uruguayan forward for Club América, encouraged the fans with some emotional words on his social networks, after the defeat of the Aguilas 3-1 against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg of the Liguilla quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Viñas, through his official Instagram account, harangued the fans of América, encouraging them not to lose faith and to believe in the team until the end to achieve the comeback against Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium.

“We have to overcome adversity, there is nothing lost, there are 90 minutes left and we will leave everything on the court. On Sunday more than ever we will need all your support to move this forward as we are used to. Let’s go!

Against Tuzos de Pachuca, América will try to turn the score around and must win by a score of 2-0 in case of not conceding a goal.

Federico Viñas in the present Clausura 2021 with América has only scored one goal and has given an assist in Liga MX, since he has not been one of Santiago Solari’s trusted players.

