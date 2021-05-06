Club América: Federico Viñas sends a message to Solari after his double in Concachampios

The Eagles of Club América comfortably won their pass to the Semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League defeating Portland Timbers 3-1 on the Azteca Stadium, thanks to the double of Uruguayan Federico Viñas, who scored the first and second goals for the azulcrema cause, his first ‘double’ in the era of technical director Santiago Solari and the second since he joined the Coapa team.

With his double, Viñas reached four goals in his private account this semester, registering 3 in Concachampions and 1 in the Closing 2021 of the MX League, adding 18 games in both tournaments.

Also read: Concachampions: The semifinals were defined

At the end of the game, Viñas left his impressions on the work done on the pitch and the two goals scored against Timbers, annotations that are good for the team and him in particular for the start of the Liguilla in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX next week.

“The goals give a lot of confidence. Hopefully we are in a good time for the Concachampions League and Semifinals. I’m not putting pressure on the coach, Roger and Henry are doing very well. “There are teammates who do it very well and one should be training with everything so that when the opportunity comes to fulfill it,” said Viñas.

Viñas referred to the controversy that has been handled lately around his role as a substitute in El Nido, a situation to which the Uruguayan played down its importance, although he made it clear that he will always want to be playing regularly with América.

“You always want to play, but there are colleagues who also fight to play and you understand that. When you have the opportunity, you try to comply, on the court you try to run, press and help with goals. I held on well, steady. I was always calm ”, he assured.

Viñas stressed that the goals give him confidence and highlighted the collective work of all his teammates, who had an important physical display in these quarterfinals of the Concachampions.