Club América: Federico Viñas ‘reconciles’ with Santiago Solari at Concachampions

The Club América Eagles won a valuable victory in Honduran lands against the Olympia, a team that had not lost to any Mexican club in the CONCACAF Champions League playing at home, so the Uruguayan forward, Federico Viñas, appreciated the advantage obtained at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

América won 2-1 with the goals of Federico Viñas and Sergio Díaz, two of the footballers ‘erased’ by Santiago Solari in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, for which the Uruguayan forward responded about the rumors of a possible discomfort due their substitutions in the local tournament.

The truth is that victory is very important, because it is a very complicated opponent, a very complicated court, we came to seek victory and it happened. We wanted no goals to be scored on us, but hey. We are fighting the league as well, we are up there too, we are aiming for both competitions, they will take place both if God wants, ”Viñas commented on the result achieved against Olimpia.

Regarding his individual performance, with which he could ‘claim’ more opportunities in the starting team that Solari uses in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, Federico Viñas put ice to any friction with the Argentine coach, ensuring that he is aware that he must wait for his opportunities, as his teammates are also doing very well when they start.

No, no pressure, none. I’m working well, the coach knows it, he sees that I’m working well, Henry and Roger are doing very well, I have to wait for my opportunity and take advantage. There is a very good group, we keep pushing forward ”, he commented.

It should be remembered that, last weekend, Viñas published a mysterious message on social networks, which was interpreted as a hint for the Argentine coach, so his recent statement clarifies any disagreement with the Indiecito.

