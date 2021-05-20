Club América: Federico Viñas on Uruguay’s preliminary list for the Copa América

The Uruguayan forward of Club América, Federico Viñas appears in the preliminary list of 50 selected for the Copa América 2021 and will have the opportunity to represent his country Uruguay in the next continental competition to be held in Argentina and Colombia.

The forward of the Eagles of Club América, Federico Viñas, who has represented the Uruguayan team in the Under 23 category, could be considered by Maestro Tavares.

Also read: Liga MX: Apertura 2021 would already have a start date and would extend the transfer period

Although the list is 50, it will be shortened to 23 members and Viñas has it complicated, because within the forwards there are names such as Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Jonathan Rodríguez, Darwin Nuñez and others.

More possibilities have ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, who has been one of the regulars in the last calls of the Uruguayan National Team.

The Copa América will begin on June 11, so the official lists must be announced in advance.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content