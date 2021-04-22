Club América: Federico Viñas non-transferable for Liga MX; it will only go out to Europe

Club América does not plan to sell Uruguayan striker Federico Viñas to any Liga MX team, he would only be released as long as it is to Europe and the offer is interesting for both the player and the club.

According to information revealed by Mimo El Águila, América would not give Viñas an exit in the MX League, first because they only think of Europe for a future sale and second, because the forward is very happy at the club and wants to come back to return. to have prominence.

Also read: Club América: Pedro Aquino is already thinking about leaving the Eagles

“Viñas does NOT move to any team in Mexico, the only way for him to leave is to Europe, today he is very happy in America and trying to resume the scoring rhythm, he wants to leave the slump of the game behind as soon as possible.” networking.

Viñas does NOT move to any team in Mexico, the only way for him to leave is to Europe, today he is very happy in America and trying to resume the scoring rhythm, the game downturn he wants to leave behind as soon as possible # ClubAmerica pic .twitter.com / NDMXrpM8ug – Mimo El Águila (@mimoelaguila) April 22, 2021

Federico Viñas wants to continue at América, so he is working very hard to convince coach Santiago Solari to be the star forward of the team in this final stretch of the season.

Federico Viñas has played 13 games with América in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League where he has scored a goal and has given an assist, playing only 27% of the total minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content