Club América: Federico Viñas could go out on loan in summer

Federico ViñasUruguayan striker for Club América, who has not had the desired prominence, as he did with Miguel Herrera, would be willing to go out on loan in the summer in case his condition at the Club does not improve in the tournament.

This was revealed by Jonatan Peña, a journalist close to the Coapa Club, as he assured that the Uruguayan does not see bad looking for minutes in another team in case he continues to be relegated.

“Federico knows that if he does not have more minutes, any good offer in the summer, attractive to the club, will be put on the table and if he does not have the confidence of Solari in the League, he will seek to emigrate.” Jonatan said.

Federico Viñas has only played 266 minutes in 12 games, only two of these as a starter and has scored a goal in Liga MX.

For Solari, Federico Viñas is the third striker, behind Henry Martín and Roger Martínez and if this situation does not change, Viñas could seek a way out of the team.

