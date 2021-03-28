Club América: Fans tear Óscar Jiménez to pieces for Rayados’ goal

The Águilas del América and the Rayados de Monterrey relive their rivalry in a friendly match being held in the United States, in full pause of the activity in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX for the FIFA date.

The whole of the Gang that the coach runs Javier Aguirre took advantage of a foul committed on the edge of the area to open the scoring in the Cotton bowl stadium, in the presence of a limited number of fans in the property.

In the 6th minute, the midfielder Alfonso González made the free kick over the barrier and the ball ended up overcoming goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez’s shot to make it 1-0 in favor of the regios.

Given this, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Coapa team on social networks did not wait for the Mexican goalkeeper for the score he received in the game.

A substitute goalkeeper is urgently needed – CC11 Black Chris (@ Cc11Christian) March 28, 2021

Why are they playing without a goalkeeper. – Edwin Alvarez (@AlvarezEdwinJ) March 28, 2021

And there are still those who say that Jiménez is better than pacomemo that my paco memo gets it left over – Diiego Wayne23 (@ DiiegoWayne87) March 28, 2021