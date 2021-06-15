in Football

Club América: Fans tear Henry Martin apart after renewing with the Eagles

After weeks of uncertainty about his future in the team, the Eagles of America have confirmed that forward Henry Martin will remain in the institution for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the Azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari reported that the 28-year-old Mexican attacker will continue to defend Coapa’s colors until 2024.

After the news, the reactions and comments from the faithful fans of the Azulcrema team did not wait, attacking against the decision of the board of the Águilas del América to renew forward Henry Martin.

