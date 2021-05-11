Club América: Fans tear Giovani Dos Santos to pieces on his birthday

The winger Giovani Dos Santos would be with the hours counted with the Águilas del América, given the little participation he has had with the team, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX due to injury and poor performance.

A few hours away from the start of the league, the Mexican offensive has long tablecloths and the Azulcrema team has congratulated its player on his 32nd birthday with an emotional message on social networks.

“Happy birthday, @OficialGio! Send your congratulations and best wishes to Gio,” they wrote.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the Coapa painting did not wait, harshly attacking the figure of Giovani Dos Santos with the following messages.

Stop stealing hdtpm now. I love you very much Irmao – TOMMY FUCKING SHELBY (@ eduard0ushito) May 11, 2021

Congratulations. Let it go – Raul Gutierrez (@Raulgutierrezjs) May 11, 2021

I WILL LEAVE SON OF THE CHINGADA. – castillo_08 (@omarsitocastle) May 11, 2021

Hope you find another team soon. Congratulations, my Gio. A hug. ♂️ – Víc Torres Rodríguez (@Vic_Torres_Land) May 11, 2021

The best I can wish him is that he hope he gets a team in the MLS because no one here is going to pay him the half he asks for. His career is over. – Acidosis Azulcrema (@AguilaPerfil) May 11, 2021

I thought he was no longer in the club. – Bernardo Corrales (@ BernardoCorra19) May 11, 2021