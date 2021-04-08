Club América: Fans surrender to Santiago Solari for their alignment for the match against Olimpia

Club América debuted this Wednesday, April 7 at the Concacaf Champions League against Olimpia of Honduras in the first leg of the round of 16 of the highest competition of the confederation of North and Central America, on the field of the Tegucigalpa Stadium with the idea of ​​taking advantage of the tie for the return leg at the Stadium Aztec.

Before the start of the match, América announced the starting eleven that Solari sent to the field of play, placing many starting players who have constant participation in the MX League, which made the fans very happy for the Concachampions.

“This is how our XI Eagles jump to the field.”, America published before the game, where the fans congratulated Solari for giving the tournament seriousness and showing that they want to win it.

Among the headlines in America, players such as Sebastián Cáceres, Richard Sánchez, Jorge Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Luis Fuentes and Mauro Lainez among other players, had the chance to start the match against Olimpia of Honduras.

Well SOLARI giving it the importance it deserves to go to a Club World Cup with the exception that we already know ALL – Camila Peña C A (@CamilaSeradilla) April 8, 2021

They don’t beat around the bush, what a good alignment – oz (@Qumeoz) April 8, 2021

I love Solari because he goes with everything, he does not care about the rival – Oscar Pliiego ᱬ (@iOscarPS) April 8, 2021

Good alignment, to win easy 2-0 – Johan Espinoza (@ AguilaEspinoza9) April 8, 2021

Solari knows which team he is in, not like the bathroom garbage that he wanted to play with pure sub 20 – Zaid Garcia (@ ZaidGar65874897) April 8, 2021

