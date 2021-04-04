Club América: Fans surrender to Richard Sánchez for his great goal against Necaxa

The American fans had no choice but to surrender to the superb score that the Águilas midfielder signed, Richard Sanchez, who scored a free-kick score at the end of the first half of the match between Club América and Los Rays of Necaxa of Day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Just when the game seemed to close the first half with the score in favor of Necaxa, the Cub took the ball almost in three quarters of the court to collect a free kick in which Giovani Dos Santos had also outlined in a left-handed profile.

The Paraguayan did not think much about it and executed masterfully with a right hand that drew a camber in the air, nesting in the upper left corner of the goal defended by Édgar Hernández.

The former Olimpia of Paraguay celebrated with all his annotation, the second for him in the Clausura 2021, and the sixth since his arrival at the Nest.

As if that were not enough, at minute 60, Richard Sánchez sent an assist in another ball from a set piece, as his service ended in a goal from Giovani Dos Santos, momentarily overtaking the Eagles.

With an hour of play, the Paraguayan midfielder won over the Azulcrema fans, who gave up with positive comments on social networks.

Friend, what a great goal the kid scored – Cruz Argzul (@CruzAzulArg_) April 4, 2021

What a bastard Richard Sánchez is, please take advantage of it to win championships before he goes to Europe. – Carlos Limón (@ limons210) April 4, 2021

Courtesy of the house, the comeback is coming !! – Charly Heredia (@ CharlyHeredia16) April 4, 2021

Now go to Europe puppy, this llanera league is dwarfed, you are a great Paraguayan !!! – Ramiro Felix (@ramirofelixg) April 4, 2021

