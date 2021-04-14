Club América: Fans surrender to Pedro Aquino on his birthday

Midfielder Pedro Aquino in his first tournament defending the colors of the Águilas del América, has won the love and appreciation of the team’s loyal fans for his great performances in the Closing 2021.

After being part of the ideal eleven on matchday 14 of Liga MX, the Azulcrema team led by the coach Santiago Solari He did not forget to congratulate the Peruvian midfielder who is celebrating another year of life.

“The celebrated!” They wrote next to an image of Pedro Aquino during training in Coapa.

After this publication, the comments and reactions from the fans of América did not wait, praising the great quality that midfielder Pedro Aquino has shown on the pitch.

Jugadoraso, he meets the profile of a player of the greatest, great excellent personality with The ball claws force and he knows himself already spoiled by the fans, many congratulations Peruvian, that each game sweats what he is paid, if gentlemen this shirt is defended fuck you – leonardo muñoz (@ leon010881) April 14, 2021

Happy birthday to our ! – Corona Futbol (@Corona_Futbol) April 14, 2021

Descendant of the Incas and relative of the black WhatsApp every time he plays. Crack . – Dany Varela Terrazas (@ danirvana14) April 14, 2021

You are big my golden black boy !!! – Miss Mony ⚽ (@ monyreyes970) April 13, 2021