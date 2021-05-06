Club América: Fans surrender at the feet of Federico Viñas for his goal against Portland Timbers

The Águilas del América are looking to become the third team of the MX League to access the semifinal round of the Concacaf Champions League, receiving the visit of the Portland Timbers in the second leg of the Quarterfinals.

Before the first half hour of play, forward Federico Viñas has put a number on the scoreboard in favor of the azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari to bring the team closer to the anteroom of the final.

In the 21st minute, the Uruguayan attacker headed freely inside the area after a cross from his teammate. Mauro Lainez, to leave the goalkeeper without possibilities Jeff attinella for 1-0.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Águilas del América fans did not wait, praising the performance of forward Federico Viñas and being a trend on social networks.

