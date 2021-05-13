Club América: Fans receive the Eagles on their arrival in Pachuca (VIDEO)

The Águilas del América arrived in Pachuca, Hidalgo, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, before the Tuzos, and their fans were present from the moment the team arrived at Hidalgo stores.

Upon arrival at the concentration hotel, the fans received the azulcrema team with shouts of encouragement as the players got off the truck to enter the venue where they will spend the night before the game.

The most acclaimed elements were the forwards Henry Martín, Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez, as well as elements such as Sebastián Cáceres and Nicolás Benedetti, who greeted their fans from afar.

The Águilas del América will face the Tuzos del Pachuca this Thursday, May 13, at 7:00 pm, in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The azulcrema team reaches this stage by finishing second in the general table, while the Tuzos advanced through the playoffs after eliminating Chivas del Guadalajara.

