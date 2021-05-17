Club América: Fans praise the line-up of Santiago Solari in the second leg vs Pachuca

The Eagles of America go in search of a miracle in the Aztec stadium, receiving the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca, for the last place in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, at the close of the round in the Quarterfinals.

Faced with the sensitive drop in Pedro Aquino Due to suspension, coach Santiago Solari has changed his starting line-up in the last 90 minutes of the tie against the Hidalgo team.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the loyal fans of the Azulcrema team did not wait, praising the starting eleven that the Argentine strategist sent for the return game.

Come on!!! We have come out of worse markers !! Trust in you – Adry Ramírez (@AdryRamiss) May 17, 2021

Let’s go with everything Ame to go back Aguilas – Yaelin Howland (@HowlandYaelin) May 17, 2021