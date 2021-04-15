Club América: Fans explode Santiago Solari for giving ownership to ‘Chuco’ López

Football

The Eagles of Club América received a visit from Olimpia from Honduras to the Azteca Stadium field in the second leg of the second round of the LConcacaf Champions League, after winning the first leg 1-2, where the American fans were very upset by the starting eleven of Santiago Solari, who once again made room for the ‘Chucho ‘López.

Club América announced on its social networks the eleven holder of Santiago Solari for the return against Olimpia in the Concachampions, where the Guatemalan player Jesús López appeared as the starter and that caused discomfort in the Azulcremas fans.

Among the comments they were incredulous about the confidence that Solari continues to show in him, despite the fact that they consider that he has not made merits to play for America and that he does not have the necessary quality either.

However, some comments were more ‘sarcastic’, highlighting his abilities or even asking to be given the ’10’ for the next season, if Giovani Dos Santos left the squad.

