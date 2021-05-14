Club América: Fans explode Leo Suárez and then apologize after a great goal

Leo Suárez caused the fury of the Club América fans after Erick Aguirre scored 1-0 at minute 30 of the first half after a great header that put the Tuzos del Pachuca ahead, since they considered that the Argentine player was the culprit of that annotation.

However, minutes later, Suárez scored the tying goal at the end of the first part of the game with a great shoe outside the area that gave the momentary equalizer to America, to which the fans later apologized to the player in networks.

Although it is true that in some comments the fans pointed out that Leo Suárez must maintain a certain regularity and that he has not shown anything, others surrendered to him, noting that he hit the ball very well and that he gave peace to America at that time of the party.

FORGIVE ME DEADOOOOO – Desmadreamericanista (@Desmadreame) May 14, 2021

OF 10 SHOTS ONE HAS TO LEAVE …. SHUT UP MOUTHS WITH GOALS SUÁREZ – Luis Fernando ️ ⚪ (@ LF_LM16) May 14, 2021

noooo we shut our mouths IAJFUAJDUAJA – Dxarkz (@dxarkz) May 14, 2021

Leo Suárez I beg your forgiveness and I will not tell you anything – Rodrigo Drew (@Jrodrigorojas_) May 14, 2021

