Club América: Fans explode in the networks due to the possible departure of Nicolás Castillo de las Águilas

Football

Forward Nicolás Castillo has become the topic of the day within Liga MX in the middle of the league in the Closing tournament 2021, after coming to light that he was notified that he will not continue with the Eagles of America.

According to information from ESPN, the directive of the Azulcrema team would have notified the Chilean attacker that he does not enter into the plans of the coaching staff that commands Santiago Solari for the next season.

Faced with this news, the comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, placing the figure of Nicolás Castillo as a trend on social networks for the following messages.