Club América: Fans explode in the networks due to the possible departure of Nicolás Castillo de las Águilas

Forward Nicolás Castillo has become the topic of the day within Liga MX in the middle of the league in the Closing tournament 2021, after coming to light that he was notified that he will not continue with the Eagles of America.

According to information from ESPN, the directive of the Azulcrema team would have notified the Chilean attacker that he does not enter into the plans of the coaching staff that commands Santiago Solari for the next season.

Faced with this news, the comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, placing the figure of Nicolás Castillo as a trend on social networks for the following messages.

I have a theory: Nico Castillo continues to play for Pumas as Oribe Peralta for America, they were only sent to destroy the enemy from within. I have no proof, but I have no doubts either. – Robert (@ robersan911) May 18, 2021

I wanted to see Nico Castillo play here, but I trust and support Profe Solari’s decisions 100%. You have to look for a 9 that is a guarantee of goals and Roger who plays by band. pic.twitter.com/eGnu4F50jH – Ochoa (@SooyOchoa) May 18, 2021

As a Pumas fan I recognize Nico Castillo who kept his word and never played for América, CRACK. https://t.co/gbaDPTivVd – emiliocoro (@emiliocoro) May 18, 2021

More words, fewer words: “Solari got upset with Nico Castillo for his fight with a nugget seller at the Azteca Stadium.” https://t.co/lj4MiqrVbN – Guti (@ Gutila5ta) May 18, 2021

I thought Nico Castillo was going to have one last chance in America. No way. – Rafa Torres (@Patottas) May 18, 2021

Nico Castillo man of his word, never played for America ♀️ Crack hahahahahahahahaha – Sofiiiiiiii⚽️ (@ SofiRebel1) May 18, 2021

The only thing that Nico Castillo had to do as a player for America was not to miss that penalty and the ogt missed it. pic.twitter.com/IK9WY0icWB – Americanism (@ElAmericanismo) May 18, 2021

I don’t see badly the departure of Nico Castillo, my respects as a person and hopefully he will regain his level elsewhere. In case it is a loan, I hope it returns with a good level. – Sam (@ samuel_montero1) May 18, 2021