Club América: Fans explode due to the signing of Miguel Layún

After the news of the return of Miguel Layún to the America clubPart of the fans did not take the news at all well, as they assure that the team needs quality reinforcements and not players who “come to retire.”

The Águilas fans, in social networks, ‘raised their voices’ and gave the team the bad eye, because the relationship with the player was fractured in 2019, when Layún was champion with Rayados.

Club América closes the doors of Coapa to Renato Ibarra

Comments such as: “Two years late. In Monterrey he is not a starter and here he will not be either”, “It would have made more sense when I just returned from Europe, but now? I hope it was practically free, otherwise I don’t understand. Bench reinforcement “. They can be read on networks.

Miguel Layún, with Rayados, played 13 games in the 2021 Guardians, only 8 of them as a starter, so they do not expect that in America, he will contribute much to the club and they see him more as a reinforcement to rekindle the nostalgia of the great times of the club in 2013-14.

I don’t think it’s a good idea … he’s a player who is no longer wanted on his team because of poor performance and I think that @ClubAmerica should not be a team that serves as a refuge for players … – GioEioCio (@EioCio) June 2, 2021