Club América: Fans explode due to the signing of Fernando Madrigal

The Eagles of Club América have a new reinforcement in the midfield for the Apertura 2021, Fernando Madrigal, a player who arrives from the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, whom the fans have already begun to explode on social networks.

In networks, the fans threw everything at the club for the signing, because they ‘allege’ that he does not have enough level to play for Club América.

Fernando Madrigal arrives to strengthen the midfield and fight for a place in the starting team of coach Santiago Solari.

