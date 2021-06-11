Club América: Fans explode due to the signing of Fernando Madrigal

The Eagles of Club América have a new reinforcement in the midfield for the Apertura 2021, Fernando Madrigal, a player who arrives from the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, whom the fans have already begun to explode on social networks.

In networks, the fans threw everything at the club for the signing, because they ‘allege’ that he does not have enough level to play for Club América.

Also read: Boca Juniors would launch a ‘tempting offer’ for Roger Martínez to Club América

Fernando Madrigal arrives to strengthen the midfield and fight for a place in the starting team of coach Santiago Solari.

Without a doubt, hopefully at least win a league and this year’s concachampions – Fran (@ framosa18) June 11, 2021

Better not announce anything, even Chepe Guerrero was better. – Joe Joe (@Joel_ISC) June 11, 2021

An expansion team – MSc Hugo Osvaldo Pacheco-Jiménez (@HPacheco_Black) June 11, 2021

For purchases like this there is no money, between what @Sbanos nails and what he uses like that, neither Zague returns from retirement to help us – (@_MarianoPalomo) June 11, 2021

REINFORCEMENT!!! If it is going to end up being a bank, in any case only put hiring to fill the roster – Sinuhe Aguilar (@sinuhe_aguilar) June 11, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content