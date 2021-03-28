Club América: Fans explode and demand the departure of Giovani Dos Santos and Alan Medina

The Eagles of Club América and the Rayados de Monterrey met in a friendly match in order not to lose pace due to the stoppage of the March FIFA Date at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas in the United States, where two players were harshly criticized for the fans like Giovani dos santos and Alan Medina.

In the networks, the followers of Club América went with everything to both Medina and Giovani Dos Santos, pointing out that both have nothing to do in the team and this friendly against Rayados made it more than clear.

In addition, in the case of Alan Medina, they understood why with Santiago Solari he does not play or is called up and Gio believe that his history in America has ended because he does not contribute anything on the field.

