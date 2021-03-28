Club América: Fans explode and demand the departure of Giovani Dos Santos and Alan Medina

The Eagles of Club América and the Rayados de Monterrey met in a friendly match in order not to lose pace due to the stoppage of the March FIFA Date at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas in the United States, where two players were harshly criticized for the fans like Giovani dos santos and Alan Medina.

In the networks, the followers of Club América went with everything to both Medina and Giovani Dos Santos, pointing out that both have nothing to do in the team and this friendly against Rayados made it more than clear.

In addition, in the case of Alan Medina, they understood why with Santiago Solari he does not play or is called up and Gio believe that his history in America has ended because he does not contribute anything on the field.

Gio and Medina can no longer wear the shirt of the Greatest in Mexico. – Javier Mizar (@ JavierMizar24) March 28, 2021

I like Lainez and Escoboza on the left, they have had mistakes but it is normal because they barely play together, Alan Medina or for the bench, Colula needs another partner, Viñas lost, Gio the same, Bruno is weighing him the first minutes after 7 months. Several changes are coming – Negrito Cap (@Negrito_Cap) March 28, 2021

I should already run to that poor Gio, Alan Medina was a total scam, Escoboza doesn’t bring anything. Anyway, I hope the second half the game improves. Those had to show themselves and they are bad. – Edwin Alvarez (@AlvarezEdwinJ) March 28, 2021

Dosantos and Medina are fucking cones.

Shit – Maykerum (@Maiikerum) March 28, 2021

I have full confidence that this game will be the watershed for Solari to get rid of: Dos Santos, Medina, Escoboza, Chucho, Colula, etc. They have to go yes or yes at the end of the season. I’m excited to think of the players that Solari can bring to cover them. – Chuey Castañeda (@ jesuscastaned14) March 28, 2021

