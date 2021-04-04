Club América: Fans explode against Solari for leaving Federico Viñas on the bench

The Eagles of Club América will face the Rays of Necaxa this Saturday on the field of the Azteca Stadium in a match corresponding to Day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, a match for which Santiago Solari had to use ‘substitute’ forwards in the absence of Henry Martín and Sebastián Córdova, so most of the fans assumed the ownership of Federico Viñas.

Given the possibility that Henry did not start starting against Necaxa, Solari had to choose between Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez, the only ‘tips’ that America has, so the fans expected to see the Uruguayan as a starter, as he is one of the footballers ‘most loved’ by the fans.

Also read: Club América vs Necaxa: Official lineups of the Matchday 13 match

As it is customary, Solari did not trust the game of ‘Young Maraviñas’ and opted for Roger Martínez, one of the players most criticized by the American fans until before the arrival of the Argentine coach, so they expressed their annoyance in social media.

Sung that Viñas starts at 11 today? I trust Because if not, now we would confirm that it is Solari’s 3rd option and if Nico Castillo will return it would be many forwards pic.twitter.com/QxU1UYWIB3 – CentralAzulcrema (@Cent_Azulcrema) April 3, 2021

For some, Solari’s action shows the little confidence that the coach has in the Uruguayan player, who has not had much participation in this semester with Indiecito, since he only adds 243 minutes of play, spread over 10 games, where he has signed 1 goal and 1 assist.

Also read: Yulieth Torres gets wet to lower the heat and shows her more ‘naughty’ side

I demand Maraviñas out of Solari – DJGonzi (@D_J_Gonzi) April 4, 2021

You will play with one less. Do not fuck that bullshit is that of aligning the dead of gio, instead of vines. – (@ dayf1nal) April 4, 2021

Goodbye to Viñas Solari does not want it – Josafat Guante (@GuanteJosafat) April 4, 2021

The Viñas thing is not a lawsuit, do not look for him on that side, simply after the covid, unfortunately for him he has not been able to find his best version. – Oscar Flores (@Oscarflrmz) April 4, 2021

Sometimes I don’t understand Solari’s lineups … What will really happen to Viñas? – Daniel (@ Dani_el4) April 4, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: