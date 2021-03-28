Club América: Fans explode against Leonardo Cuéllar with the ‘Out Cuéllar’

The Eagles of America seek to stay in the league zone in the present Closing tournament 2021 in the Liga MX Femenil, receiving the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in a new edition of the National Classic on matchday 13.

The set of the Sacred Flock led by the coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía took the lead on the scoreboard with the scores of Carolina Jaramillo and of Alicia cervantes; while Janelly Farías discounted for Azulcremas.

Read also: Rayados de Monterrey, the only team that has defeated Club América de Solari on the pitch

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Águilas del América fans against coach Leonardo Cuéllar were immediate, being a trend on social networks.

When your afro is greater than your capacity as a DT. # OutCuellar pic.twitter.com/kwYvBJ7kH9 – Kristhian García ® (@ kristhiangm9) March 28, 2021

Haha already sleep the Feminine and Cuellar, we can’t see where. # OutCuellar – Kevin Medina ⚽ (@ CremaMedina1929) March 28, 2021

A tournament for oblivion #FueraCuellar – clubamerica._fans (@ CAfans2) March 28, 2021

The America thing is unsustainable. – Fernando Falah (@fernando_falah) March 28, 2021

Whatever happens in the game, #FueraCuellar – . (@aleehera) March 28, 2021

#FueraCuellar and let him take Lozada by the hand – Eduardo Villa (@ villudo57) March 28, 2021

How ugly @AmericaFemenil plays #FueraCuellar #ELLASENTUDN – ǝƃuɐɹʇsɹoʇɔop (@drgalantsby) March 28, 2021

Read also:

Cry “forbidden” is present at Club América vs Rayados

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Club América Liga MX Women National Classic Chivas