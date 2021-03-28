Club América: Fans explode against Leonardo Cuéllar with the ‘Out Cuéllar’

Football

The Eagles of America seek to stay in the league zone in the present Closing tournament 2021 in the Liga MX Femenil, receiving the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in a new edition of the National Classic on matchday 13.

The set of the Sacred Flock led by the coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía took the lead on the scoreboard with the scores of Carolina Jaramillo and of Alicia cervantes; while Janelly Farías discounted for Azulcremas.

Read also: Rayados de Monterrey, the only team that has defeated Club América de Solari on the pitch

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Águilas del América fans against coach Leonardo Cuéllar were immediate, being a trend on social networks.

Read also:
Cry “forbidden” is present at Club América vs Rayados

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Tags

Club América Liga MX Women National Classic Chivas

Comments