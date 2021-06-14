in Football

Club América fans explode against Baños and Pitz Group, the agency of the latest signings

The Eagles of America could add to their ranks the Mexican goalkeeper Gibrán Lajud, which caused the fans of the Eagles to explode against Santiago Baños. Not because of the arrival of the goalkeeper, since he would arrive to be the substitute for Paco Memo, but because of the agency that represents him.

Lajud is a player for the Pitz Group, a player representation agency that, curiously, has placed the latest signings in America.

Players such as Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes, Henry Martín, Mauro Lainez, Alan Medina, Emilio Sánchez and Bryan Colula are represented by Pitz Group.

Thus, the fans began to insinuate about ‘shady’ businesses in Baños, as one more reinforcement would be added to the list, coming from said agency.

The agency also represents players such as Víctor Guzmán and Jordi Cortizo, who were also linked to Club América.

