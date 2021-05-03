Club América: Fans destroy Leo Suárez for his ownership in the Capital Classical vs Pumas

The Eagles of America will seek to close the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the UNAM Pumas in a new edition of the Capital Classic at the end of matchday 17.

Despite having the game back at the Concacaf Champions League before him Portland Timbers, the Argentine coach Santiago Solari He maintains a large part of his starting box for the game against the Auriazules and adding midfielder Leonardo Suárez.

Read also: Liga MX: Javier Alarcón destroys the Pumas for having a chance to qualify

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Azulcrema team fans did not wait, attacking against the ownership of the Argentine midfielder in the Classic Capitalino.

Without the engine of our midfield Richard Sánchez y Fidalgo and with Leo Suárez in the field hopefully we will not receive a beating. – 70Hπ (@Amrikn_) May 3, 2021

We start with 10, Suárez as headline – Hiram Moreno (@ michelhiram84) May 3, 2021

Hopefully it is already from the last games of Leo Suárez, it is very bad. – Hugo (@ HugoRg4lf) May 3, 2021

Almost almost Diaz would do better than my leo. And Díaz seems to me to be stoned but I read who knows what happened to him – (@chingon_bizman) May 3, 2021

Leo Suarez – Adan (@ Yupai90) May 3, 2021

Playing with leo suarez is playing with 10 – (@ FreestyleRap_2) May 3, 2021