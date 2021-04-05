Club América: Fans destroy Giovani Dos Santos for his presence in the ideal eleven

The midfielder Giovani Dos Santos became the unexpected hero for the Águilas del América, scoring his first goal with the Azulcremas in six and a half months for the victory against the Rays of Necaxa.

This situation has resulted in the Mexican offensive with the midfielder Richard Sanchez appear in the ideal eleven of matchday 13 in Liga MX and that the coapa team has boasted on social networks.

“@OficialGio and @richardsanchez present at the ideal XI of Day 13 of # GUARDIANES2021”, they wrote.

After this publication, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Águilas del América, against the midfielder Giovani Dos Santos, did not wait and we will present you below.

Sorry, but I don’t understand how it is possible for Dos Santos to be in matchday 11 just for scoring a goal; I didn’t even play the whole game well. How bad is the league if it is like that. Special mention Richard Sanchez, my respects, he gave a great match. I support the team, but Gio does not contribute. – Rodolfo Var (@ RodolfoVar1) April 5, 2021

How easy it is to be 11 in the league, that literally Gio only participated in two moments of the game. – Ricardo (@ RicardoM_34) April 5, 2021

If GIO is there, it is because the day was weak – Vago Joe (@TheVagoJoe) April 5, 2021

No mames, that’s how culeros were the other parties that Gio was in the ideal 11? LOL – Antonio Ortiz (@ aortsan12) April 5, 2021

Well, how would the other games that Gio is in the ideal 11 have been like apart from the goal, he did not see much – mika (@ookimika) April 5, 2021

those who make the 11 ideals, only put weyes who score, although the rest of the game they have not done nor – Apollo ® (@DavidAlonsoMtz) April 5, 2021