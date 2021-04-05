Club América: Fans destroy Giovani Dos Santos for his presence in the ideal eleven

The midfielder Giovani Dos Santos became the unexpected hero for the Águilas del América, scoring his first goal with the Azulcremas in six and a half months for the victory against the Rays of Necaxa.

This situation has resulted in the Mexican offensive with the midfielder Richard Sanchez appear in the ideal eleven of matchday 13 in Liga MX and that the coapa team has boasted on social networks.

“@OficialGio and @richardsanchez present at the ideal XI of Day 13 of # GUARDIANES2021”, they wrote.

After this publication, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Águilas del América, against the midfielder Giovani Dos Santos, did not wait and we will present you below.