Club América: Fans demand the signing of Matheus Dória for the Apertura 2021

Despite the defeat of Santos Laguna against Cruz Azul in the final of the Clausura 2021, several players stood out individually, among them Fernando Gorriarán, Alan Cervantes, Diego Valdés and Matheus Dória.

The latter, being one of the best defenses of the tournament, for that reason, before the failure of America club This tournament and with the low level of several players in the defensive sector, the fans demand the signing of the Brazilian central defender.

After the final, several fans spoke out on social networks and asked the Azulcrema board to sign the Santos Laguna player, asking for an exchange for Bruno Valdez, who has not recovered his level after his injury.

Something positive about this final … the Brazilian Matheus Dória, I would like to see him as a reinforcement of the eagles for the following season … – FéLiX ツ (@felixcastaneda) May 31, 2021

At this time @Sbanos should already be talking to @Orlegi_Sports about the exchange Bruno Valdez ❌ Matheus Doria and not go around giving like about politics. @America club – 卄 卂 尺 ㄒ 乙 (ᑕ ♥ ᗩ) (@ 17TITULOSDELIGA) May 31, 2021

Matheus Doria and Johan Vasquez x Aguilera and Valdez @Sbanos @ClubAmerica has been said that simple – El Chémpunk Red AMLO MORENA (@ mpumkkkkkk90) May 31, 2021

Matheus Dória arrived in Mexican soccer at Clausura 2018, and has become a key player in the Lagunero team, playing 101 games and scoring 10 goals in Liga MX.

America must seek to bring Matheus Doria, a star, enough of the Brunos and Aguileras. – CFAmericanista (@CFAmericanista) May 31, 2021