Club América fans celebrate the dismissal of Bryan Colula and already ‘candidates’ for his replacement

The Águilas del América will lose Bryan Colula, a right-back who will leave the team for Mazatlán FC and before the rumor of his departure from the club, the fans celebrated, as he is one of the players who were so requested to leave the team for the Apertura 2021.

According to rumors, the player would have already said goodbye to his teammates, as he will head to Mazatlán, where he will meet Emilio Sánchez, another of the players that the fans wanted to see outside.

Given this, the fans took the news as something positive and asked for an opportunity for Emilio Lara, youth full-back of the Águilas Sub 20, who has not yet made his debut in Liga MX.

Lara, 19, is the owner of the left wing in the Sub 20 team and before the departure of Colula, he would be the replacement for Jorge Sánchez, who will remain in the team.

Without Colula, the opportunity opens up for Emilio Lara to be the 3rd option on the right side, although he can also play as Central – Javier Mizar (@ JavierMizar24) June 23, 2021

COLULA LEAVES THE AMERICA! Although in principle he was considered to continue, Bryan Colula will be another of America’s casualties. The defender has already said goodbye to his teammates. His destination would be in Mazatlán. Solari trusts Emilio Lara to give him minutes when necessary. pic.twitter.com/zA76K536NA – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 23, 2021

Applause for trusting Emilio, the truth is, the guy is better than Colula, my opinion. – David Alejandro (@ david5inter) June 23, 2021

