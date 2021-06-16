Club América: Fans celebrate the departure of Sergio Díaz and demand the dismissal of Emanuel Aguilera

After a season in the MX League to be forgotten, the winger Sergio Díaz has become the new low of the Águilas del América in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 in Mexican soccer.

Through Twitter, the azulcrema team led by Argentine coach Santiago Solari reported that the 23-year-old Paraguayan midfielder will no longer continue in the institution for next season.

After the news, the comments and reactions of the Azulcrema fans did not wait, showing their joy at the departure of the South American and calling for the departure of Argentine defender Emanuel Aguilera.

No mamen, who is this bastard? What did he play? pic.twitter.com/qNebYtC60y – (@ CarlosDaviid17) June 15, 2021

Announce that you are leaving the Aguilera team – Roger Martinez (@Sneijdeerd) June 15, 2021

It seems that they are going to put the batteries, it was time. Thanks for your goal in Honduras – ᴍᴀʀᴋ ᴠᴅᴀ. (@VillelaMark) June 15, 2021

The following took a long time. – Mai (@Briz_Mai) June 15, 2021

Finally, good news!

A foreign place is released …. – Eduardo Juarez (@Laloche_ISC) June 15, 2021

Well, only Suarez, Benedetti, Castillo and Aguilera are missing. – Edson (@ Edson42460975) June 15, 2021