Club América: Fans celebrate the departure of Sergio Díaz and demand the dismissal of Emanuel Aguilera

After a season in the MX League to be forgotten, the winger Sergio Díaz has become the new low of the Águilas del América in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 in Mexican soccer.

Through Twitter, the azulcrema team led by Argentine coach Santiago Solari reported that the 23-year-old Paraguayan midfielder will no longer continue in the institution for next season.

Read also: Club América announces the departure of Sergio Díaz; the first casualty for the Apertura 2021

After the news, the comments and reactions of the Azulcrema fans did not wait, showing their joy at the departure of the South American and calling for the departure of Argentine defender Emanuel Aguilera.

