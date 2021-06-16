Club América: Fans celebrate the departure of Giovani Dos Santos

The Eagles of America began with the “cleaning” of their squad for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and this Tuesday, June 15, they officially announced the departure of Giovani dos santos of the azulcrema set.

Through their social networks, Eagles reported on the decline of “Gio ”Dos Santos del Nido and they dedicated a few words to him, wishing him luck in his next club, which is still unknown.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados confirms the departure of Eric Cantú heading to Apertura 2021

This news was quite well taken by the Azulcrema fans, as they did not take long to show their happiness in the responses to the announcement due to the loss of Giovani Dos Santos, who had been asking for his departure for a few months.

Between injuries and casualties, Giovani Dos Santos began to lose prominence with América, because in the 2021 Apertura he only managed to play seven games, accumulating 276 minutes and scoring only one goal.

And don’t come back, son of a bitch, by the way thank you and keep up the casualties! – SEBASTIAN BLESSISTA ✨ (@ SSebast14n) June 15, 2021

They are releasing salaries to be able to bring a bomb reinforcement from Europe and a decent one that is in the league mx – Javier contreras (@ Javierc15838276) June 15, 2021

And never did one – Desmadreamericanista (@Desmadreame) June 15, 2021

It’s just that it can not be!! Neither for parties or riot was it good. A huge fiasco, he joins the list of Castroman, Fantik, Págal. – Armando Guevara ⚽ (@ armandorg10) June 15, 2021

Thanks for nothing. The roe was stronger than the desire to stand out. – . (@FiFiElDemoledor) June 15, 2021

The only thing missing is: Thank you Santiago Baños

Kemosion – Ｊｏｖｅｎ ＭａｒａＶｉñａｓ (@JovenMaraVinas) June 15, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content