Club América: Fans celebrate the departure of Giovani Dos Santos

The Eagles of America began with the “cleaning” of their squad for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and this Tuesday, June 15, they officially announced the departure of Giovani dos santos of the azulcrema set.

Through their social networks, Eagles reported on the decline of “Gio ”Dos Santos del Nido and they dedicated a few words to him, wishing him luck in his next club, which is still unknown.

This news was quite well taken by the Azulcrema fans, as they did not take long to show their happiness in the responses to the announcement due to the loss of Giovani Dos Santos, who had been asking for his departure for a few months.

Between injuries and casualties, Giovani Dos Santos began to lose prominence with América, because in the 2021 Apertura he only managed to play seven games, accumulating 276 minutes and scoring only one goal.

