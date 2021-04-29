Club América: Fans attack against the ownership of Leo Suárez vs Portland

Football

The Eagles of America and the Portland Timbers will be the protagonists of the third direct game between clubs of the MX League and of the Major League Soccer, in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League.

Having some specific absences due to injury, the coach Santiago Solari He has commanded the starting eleven mixed between starters in the Clausura 2021 tournament and substitutes against the US team.

After revealing the line-up of those from Coapa, the comments and reactions of their loyal fans were immediate, attacking the ownership of midfielder Leonardo Suárez.