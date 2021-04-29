Club América: Fans attack against the ownership of Leo Suárez vs Portland

The Eagles of America and the Portland Timbers will be the protagonists of the third direct game between clubs of the MX League and of the Major League Soccer, in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League.

Having some specific absences due to injury, the coach Santiago Solari He has commanded the starting eleven mixed between starters in the Clausura 2021 tournament and substitutes against the US team.

Read also: Club Santos: Fernando Gorriarán qualifies the Clausura 2021 as positive for the Warriors

After revealing the line-up of those from Coapa, the comments and reactions of their loyal fans were immediate, attacking the ownership of midfielder Leonardo Suárez.

Is it so difficult to use Roger as winger and Viñas instead of Suarez?

If I know you lose part of what Roger does, but still he’s much better than Suarez – Jrmmg (@ jrmmg384) April 29, 2021

As Leo Suárez lptm – Rodrigo Arreola (@rodrigoarreola_) April 29, 2021

Leo Suarez mamitaaaa

Today we have the luxury of playing with 9 field and the goalkeeper – Poncho Sanchez (@PonchSanchez_) April 29, 2021

These games are very tough and Leo Suarez blows him and he falls. – Dxmian Gomezzz (@adellergomez) April 29, 2021

And he continues to kill Suárez for that band, they will not produce anything – Ricardo Leal RL (@ rlleal1985) April 29, 2021

Because they keep getting that Suarez! It’s good Bad !!!! Better the Benedetti or even the Gio. Suarez lost his little confidence against LAFC. That weii does not work !!! ♂️ – Carlos (@ lakeshow08) April 29, 2021

What does the idiot Leo Suárez do there … – Alex (@BarreraAlexys) April 29, 2021

No mames … leo suarez? Valida whistle. – Chuey Castañeda (@ jesuscastaned14) April 29, 2021