in Football

Club América: Fans ask Santiago Solari for the ‘signing’ of Sergio Ramos

Following the announcement of the departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, fans of the Eagles of America of the MX League, they began to ask Santiago Solari, the signing of the 35-year-old central defender, who would come to the Coapa team for free.

In social networks, the fans requested the signing of Ramos, who decided not to continue at Real Madrid for the 2021-22 season.

Also read: Melanie Pavola shows off her attributes with daring photography in a tiny swimsuit

Although the signing is practically impossible due to the exorbitant salary that Beds, Seville receives, some do not lose hope, because they know the relationship of the Americanist coach with the Spanish.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Manny Muro added to Bellator 263

Loki changes the sacred timeline of Disney +