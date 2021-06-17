Club América: Fans ask Santiago Solari for the ‘signing’ of Sergio Ramos

Following the announcement of the departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, fans of the Eagles of America of the MX League, they began to ask Santiago Solari, the signing of the 35-year-old central defender, who would come to the Coapa team for free.

In social networks, the fans requested the signing of Ramos, who decided not to continue at Real Madrid for the 2021-22 season.

Also read: Melanie Pavola shows off her attributes with daring photography in a tiny swimsuit

Although the signing is practically impossible due to the exorbitant salary that Beds, Seville receives, some do not lose hope, because they know the relationship of the Americanist coach with the Spanish.

@ClubAmerica @SergioRamos you would be an excellent defender of the best team in the Mexican club. The club america hopefully you can but not impossible. Greetings from the white Mérida Yucatan. – Rosa Vera (@ reve_chapis26) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos charges more than the entire America squad with everything and technical director – Tony Ruiz (@ AntoniRuiz1) June 16, 2021

Stop hiring PETARDOS !!!!!!!!!

THE CAPTAIN @SergioRamos has a lot to give ….. and can teach young people …

Fuck @Sbanos what are you doing ??? Hey @eazcarraga this is AMERICA !!!!!! you must have a great campus !!!!! What the hell are they doing ????? – Oswaldo Cruz (@ Oswaldo07599772) June 16, 2021

@SergioRamos the América club you can be well received by the best Club in Mexico.

Hugo Sánchez and Emilio Butragueño can give you good references. – Alberto (@ ASayavedra07) June 16, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content