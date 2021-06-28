Club América fans are excited about Nico Benedetti after a goal in preseason

The Eagles of Club América are making their preseason in the United States, still defining the squad that will face the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and while the future of some players such as Nico Bendetti is defined, they continue to squander quality on the court and excite again to the fans with a great goal.

Las Águilas boasted on social media, a great goal from Colombian midfielder Nicolás Benedetti, who aims to remain in the team for the 2021-22 season.

Read also: Liga MX: Ignacio Ambríz would be the one chosen to reach the Huesca bench

Nico Benedetti celebrated his goal as if it had been on the court in front of thousands of fans, making it clear that he really wants to excel.

The fans are excited about the drive shown by the Colombian, who has had a bad time because of the injuries.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content