Club América: Fans and Moisés Muñoz remind Cruz Azul of his biggest nightmare

The Club América fans do not forgive and do not forget one of the most epic finals in the history of the Mexican Soccer, because this May 26 marks the eighth anniversary of the most exciting of the MX League finals in the new millennium, which was taken away in an unlikely way from Cruz Azul’s Machine, from those who ‘rub’ this epic in each chance they can.

Despite living very different present, because the America is eliminated and on vacation in the Clausura 2021, while Cruz Azul is about to play a new final in the MX League, the azulcremas fans remembered with pleasure the greatest nightmare of the celestial with the famous ‘Moses head butt’.

In fact, it was the same former Club América goalkeeper, Moisés Muñoz, who led the ‘celebrations’ of the eighth anniversary of that final in which the creams overcame a large number of adversities, as they played with one less man from the minute 14 for the expulsion of Jesús Molina, in addition to receiving the 0-2 on aggregate in minute 20 with the scoring of Teo Gutiérrez.

Today marks the 8th anniversary of that wonderful night, what fond memories of an epic comeback, congratulations to all the Americanists who suffered and enjoyed that night.

America came from behind and with goals from Aquivaldo Mosqueda at 89 and the famous goal by Moisés Muñoz in added time, they managed to send the game into overtime, where the tie prevailed and everything was defined in a fateful penalty shootout.

Eight years away, the fans of America recalled with joy having caused one of the most painful wounds to the cement institution, which seems to have healed perfectly, because this Thursday, May 27, they will be playing a new final, now before the Warriors of Santos Laguna, same in which they come out as favorites against the lagoons.

For America, another great comeback, for Cruz Azul, their biggest nightmare. It is 8 years since the historic header of Moisés Muñoz and the dramatic victory of the Eagles against Cruz Azul in the final of the Clausura 2013. pic.twitter.com/BZzrCINpRm – Pambol Azteca (@Pambol_Azteca) May 26, 2021

Aquivaldo’s header

Moses you are a hero

And it will all be Layun’s fault

Theophilus Failure

The archer of the miracle

Castro’s slip 8 years of the blackest day in the history of Cruz Azul – Tristan Roberto (@beto_tristan) May 26, 2021

I look down on my face watching the game at home, watching my illusions fall apart☹️

Min 88 & # 39; Aquivaldo with a header recovering the spirits Min 90 (+2) Headbutt of Moses doing the proesa – Sergio Leon (@serchorugo) May 26, 2021

