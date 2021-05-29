Club América: Ezequiel Barco, the reinforcement sought by the Eagles for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of Club América continue to probe the transfer market for the next Opening 2021 of Liga MX and now they have set their sights on the Argentine midfielder who plays for him Atlanta United, Ezequiel Barco, who had previously sounded to be a reinforcement of the azulcrema team, this when they were led by Miguel Herrera.

América is looking for a midfielder to cover the departures of Paraguayan Sergio Díaz and the possible loss of Colombian Nicolás Benedetti, one of the Eagles ‘party players’, who had a poor performance in the Clausura 2021.

Also read: Cruz Azul: José De Jesús Corona sends an obscene signal to the fans of Santos Laguna

Barco had already been targeted by Club América before, but on that occasion, Ezeequiel opted to continue his career with Atlanta United of the MLS, although he left open the possibility of reaching El Nido in the future.

“America was one of the teams that sought me out, but I am very happy at Atlanta and I want to stay here to end the season. My name rang a lot, but I made it clear that I wanted to stay and after my contract ended we could define what is next for my future ”, commented Ezequiel.

Ezequiel Barco has a current contract with Atlanta United, which ends in December 2022, so it would be feasible that the MLS team could negotiate it and recover a little of the investment made in 2018, when they paid more than 12 million euros. euros for his signing from Independiente de Avellaneda, the club from which the Argentine emerged.

How does Ezequiel Barco play?

Ezequiel plays as a mixed or offensive midfielder, in addition to performing functions as a left winger, mainly.

How much is Ezequiel Barco worth or how much?

The Argentine is 22 years old and is currently valued at 10 million euros, very close to 10.5 million euros, his best assessment on the Transfermarkt portal.

How much does Ezequiel Barco earn in salary?

The Argentine pocketed $ 1,425,000 with Atlanta United.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo celebrates the triumph of La Maquina and launches a call to the fans

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content