Club América exercises the purchase option for the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo

Signature for four years

After concluding the Guardians 2021 with good numbers, the America exercised the purchase option he had on Alvaro Fidalgor. The Iberian midfielder signed for four years with América in an operation that is speculated was close to a million dollars

In his first tournament as Azulcrema, Fidalgo left positive sensations after playing a total of 16 games in which he contributed 5 assists and collaborated with his quality of the style of play sought by professor Santiago Solari, who led his team to the quarterfinals .

Regarding the operation, it follows the new transfer modality carried out by the Eagles, which consists of betting on young players of little renown, consolidating them in the club and later acquiring all of their rights at an affordable cost. , which also has a strong positive impact on the finances of the CD Castellón

This would be the first official movement of the Eagles in the current transfer market, although it is expected that the announcement of Salvador Reyes will be made soon, it is also known that there is interest in Cristo González and Fernando Madrigal who could also reach the nest.

